Ford v Ferrari movie review

Ford V Ferrari tells the true story of Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles as they and Ford go head to head with Ferrari to the La Mans race of 1966.

The film is directed by James Mangold and stars Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal and Caitriona Balfe, along with many others. The film mainly focuses on Damon, who plays Carroll Shelby, and Bale as Ken Miles, who get put in a position to create a race car in 90 days to compete with Ferrari who had won multiple times in previous years.

The team also struggles with conflicts with Ford as they don’t like Miles because he’s hard to work with. Ford V Ferrari told a story I didn’t know I wanted to hear, as someone who’s not into cars or racing, I really enjoyed this movie. Damon and Bale do an outstanding job playing their roles as does the rest of the cast. Mangold does a good job with directing the story and having it really feel like you’re on the journey with the characters.

The story involves many different situations and characters that need to happen in order for the story to work, and I feel Mangold did a good job with converting the very complex story to the screen. The writing is amazing as the film has you rooting for the team the whole time.

You don’t have to be into cars or racing to find enjoyment in this movie. This is a film that has you rooting for the main characters to create this race car and dealing with all the struggles that come with that along with the problems going on in their personal lives.

I have to bring up the Cinematographer, Phedon Papamichael, who did a phenomenal job shooting this movie. As someone who does a lot of photo and video work, I loved how beautiful this film looked and a lot of the shots.

Overall, I really enjoyed this movie. I think people who love cars and racing will enjoy it just as much as people who don’t. I can easily see this film getting multiple Oscar nominations at this year’sAcademyAwards.

The only flaw I can think of is that it takes a little bit to fully get invested.

Once you are the time flies.

This is a two-and-a-half-hour movie and it went by very quickly once they started to build the car. Other than that, I feel everything else was executed very well. This is an example of what happens when everyone works really hard to make a good movie. You can feel the passion and care put into the characters and story and it leaves you wanting to learn more about the actual events once the movie is over.

I highly recommend seeing it. I will probably see it one more time before it leaves theaters. This is definitely a film you don’t want to miss

