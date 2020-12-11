Library curbside pick up now available at Pierce College

The Pierce College library system now provides an opportunity for students to check out items curbside with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Curbside pickups began fall quarter on Oct. 12. Its purpose is to have the library available to students throughout the quarter, even during a pandemic.

“Some students don’t know that they need something until week three or four of the quarter and it’s good that we can offer this on a regular basis,” said Christie Flynn, the dean of library and learning resources.

Through a curbside pickup, students can borrow and return books, calculators, WiFi hotspots, Chromebooks and other library equipment. Items can be checked out by calling the library’s circulation desk. Students can also borrow books, magazines, movies by going to the library’s homepage and signing into their Primo library catalog account, then sending a request form to the library.

According to Lori Broberg, the circulation supervisor on the Puyallup campus, students can borrow up to 20 library items at a time. This can include one of each technology equipment, books and other periodicals.

Textbooks and library books can be borrowed for three weeks, though they can be renewed through the students’ library account or by calling for renewal. For Running Start students that borrow their textbooks from the program’s book loan, they have until the end of the quarter to make their returns. Technology loans, such as Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots, are also due at the end of each quarter.

When returning items during a curbside drop off, the library can only accept items in their system.

“We’ll take the running start books back and the veteran services books back, but we don’t take the bookstore books back because those were rented and students have to get a rental fee back from those,” said Flynn.

A library staff member and a student employee are present to distribute or take returns from students and guardians during listed times.

Students and guardians that pick up items must call the library’s circulation number. Students must have their student ID number and a photo ID, which can be a driver’s license or high school ID. Guardians who pick up their students’ items must have their students’ school ID number.

Maria Calloway picking up her daughter’s borrowed book during pickup hours. (Photo Credit: Celine Paez)

“We ask students when they arrive to stay in their cars and to wear face masks. Library staff wear face masks and we have gloves,” said Broberg.

Students can also return library items, aside from media equipment, at the return drop box that is located outside of the Brouillet Library/ Science building on the Puyallup campus and outside the Cascade building at Fort Steilacoom. When items are brought back, the library staff members wear gloves and ensure that materials are placed in quarantine for 48 hours.

The library book return drop box on the Puyallup campus (Photo Credit: Celine Paez)

With fall quarter ending, all textbooks, library books and technology equipment must be returned. Students can visit during the final two days of the return event, on Dec. 12 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For students who’re unable to attend regular hours, they can call the circulation desk and arrange an appointment.

To renew technology equipment used during fall quarter for winter quarter, students have to complete the “continue to borrow” form found on the library home page. Students who wish to borrow technology equipment can request items in advance by completing the “winter technology loan request” form.

For students who want to purchase computers and technology equipment, the library provides information about programs that offer low-cost options under the library homepage, on the quarterly media loan FAQ tab.

Hours for curbside pickup are subject to change given the rise of COVID-19 cases, though the plan is to remain open for students throughout winter quarter. Services will begin on Jan. 4. with hours available Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

