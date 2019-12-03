“Opportunity Rocks” annual fundraiser: A night of music, laughter and food

Kathryn Scott

Managing Editor

Shabby Road, a Beatles tribute band with Advisor Bret Burkholder, recently raised money for the student emergency fund of Pierce College.

The fundraiser, “Opportunity Rocks,” was held at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom on Nov. 23, but the money raised was for both campuses.

It was a family-friendly event that, with the purchase of a $30 ticket, was open to anyone. Attendees included Pierce staff, the presidents of both campuses, Chancellor Michele Johnson, friends and family of the band and more.

The atmosphere was a full sense of gratitude shared by many, including President Darrell Cain of Puyallup, and President Julie White of Fort Steilacoom.

“It’s all about the students. It’s an opportunity to give back” President Cain said.

The event was catered buffet-style by local restaurant Chang Thai and was followed with dessert donations, like cinnamon rolls, pies and cakes. Each table could bid for first place in line, also known as the first pick of the desserts.

The evening began with dinner, followed by the first half of the show and an intermission with the auctioning of artwork by a local artist.

Guest speakers shared their beliefs on the importance of the cause for the fundraiser during intermission as well. They also shared their personal experience, as was the case for a student speaker who described how Pierce College has helped him and given him opportunities, like the chance to be a liaison for Pierce.

The dessert bar ended intermission and the second half of the evening was filled with equal joviality. The night ended with plenty of time for families with young children to get home early.

The band, Shabby Road, has been together for roughly seven years and performs for a variety of groups and private events. The fundraiser was a team effort, and Burkholder thanked the folks that were behind-the-scenes to help make this family-friendly event happen.

“Opportunity Rocks” was the brainchild of Bill Orrange, a math professor from Fort Steilacoom. This was the third annual fundraiser of the Pierce College Poverty Committee and the organizers have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

