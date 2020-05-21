Pierce College offers paid virtual wellness classes to faculty members

Pierce faculty offers a means to stay connected and receive up to one hour-per-week compensation, via new virtual wellness classes.

Virtual wellness classes are offered weekly for Pierce staff every Friday in half-hour sessions, and are accessed through Zoom. The first activity was a yoga session instructed by Adjunct Faculty member Ashley Looker, and is from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Zumba class is also offered and is instructed by Adjunct Faculty member Chauntalle Watts, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

These virtual wellness activities are the product of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Department at Pierce College. Vice President of Human Resources Holly Gorski felt it was important to express that the main focus of these virtual wellness activities was to promote employee engagement during a time where human interaction is difficult.

“This is really an employee engagement initiative, and wellness is a big part of that,“ said Gorski, “but it’s not just about wellness. The overall point is to build community and to have people interact with each other when we’re all forced to be virtual, and there’s going to be other opportunities that aren’t just about fitness.”

As far as future virtual wellness opportunities, the yoga and Zumba classes will continue to be offered on a weekly or biweekly basis. Future offerings are also to be determined, but the plan is to offer something outside of the yoga and Zumba classes for faculty in the future.

Adjunct Faculty member, Chauntalle Watts, is a Pierce College graduate and the instructor for the Zumba class for the virtual wellness activity. Watts has been teaching Zumba since 2018, and said that the Latin-inspired dance has helped her manage her stress for years.

“It (Zumba) allows people to destress in a stressful time,” Watts said. “I’m a combat veteran, and I’ve found Zumba to be a way for me to deal with stress and anxiety. For me to be able to give that back to other people is an honor.”

The virtual wellness activities will continue to be offered for faculty. Employees of Pierce are encouraged to participate and are able to receive a total of one-hour paid compensation per week for doing so.

