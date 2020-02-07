Post Podcast- Should females be eligible for the Draft?

By Victor Filion 20 hours ago

 

Featuring: Alexis Garcia and Victor Fillion

Description: Our Print Reporter Lexi, and our Videographer Victor Fillion, discuss why females should or should not be eligible for the alleged draft.

