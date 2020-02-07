Post Podcast- Should females be eligible for the Draft?

Spring registration begins February 10, 2020 February 10, 2020 (All day) Date: February 10, 2020 (All day) Event Category: Academic Calendar Event Contact Name: Administration

Career Pathways Workshop February 10, 2020 at 9:00 am – 9:00 am February 10, 2020 9:00 am Date: February 10, 2020 9:00 am Event Category: Academic Calendar Student Life Training & Workshops Students will explore and reflect upon their interests, values, personality, and skills. Learn techniques for making sound career decisions that align with those interests. Each workshop is 50 minutes. Students attend one workshop and additional learning will…

Student Activity: Lecture and Chill, Sex, Comedy and Consent February 10, 2020 at 11:00 am – 11:00 am February 10, 2020 11:00 am Date: February 10, 2020 11:00 am Event Category: Student Life Come meet Adam Grabowski and talk about the importance of consent when it comes to the topic about sex. Campus Location: Puyallup Building: College Center (CTR) Room Number: CTR Multipurpose Room Event Contact Name: Vanessa Garcia Event Contact Email: VGarcia@pierce.ctc.edu…

Mobile Food Bank on Puyallup Campus February 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm – 1:00 pm January 6, 2020 1:00 pm Start Time: 1:00pm Date: January 6, 2020 1:00 pm End Time: 3:00pm Event Category: Student Life Volunteer Campus Location: Puyallup Building: Arts and Allied Health (AAH) Event Contact Name: Emily Feleen Event Contact Email: EFeleen@pierce.ctc.edu