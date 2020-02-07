Post Popcorn Picks: “The Turning” movie review

By Victor Filion 19 hours ago

 

Featuring: Victor Fillion

Warning: *May contain Spoilers*

Description: Our Videographer, Victor, discusses the new movie “The Turning” that premiered in theaters this month.

The Puyallup Post is the award-winning news media of Pierce College Puyallup in Puyallup, Washington. Copyright The Puyallup Post 2018. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube @thepuyalluppost

Latest posts by Victor Filion (see all)

More

Post Popcorn Picks: “The Turning” movie review

by Victor Filion time to read: <1 min
More Post Podcast: Death Nut challenge
More Post Podcast- Should females be eligible for the D…
0