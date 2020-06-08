Post Video: Students in solidarity against racism and police brutality

By Victor Filion 2 days ago

Posties interview community members protesting for Black Lives Matter.

Featuring: Elissa Blankenship, other Puyallup Post staff and Pierce College Office of Student Life

