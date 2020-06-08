Post Video: Students in solidarity against racism and police brutality
Posties interview community members protesting for Black Lives Matter.
Featuring: Elissa Blankenship, other Puyallup Post staff and Pierce College Office of Student Life
Description: Posties interview community members protesting for Black Lives Matter.
The Puyallup Post is the award-winning news media of Pierce College Puyallup in Puyallup, Washington. Copyright The Puyallup Post 2018. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube @thepuyalluppost
Latest posts by Victor Filion (see all)
- Post Video: Students in solidarity against racism and police brutality - June 8, 2020
- “Extraction” movie review - May 7, 2020
- The Puyallup Post Covid-19 & Updates - May 7, 2020