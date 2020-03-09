Post Video: Teacher speaks out about the Coronavirus and what the U.S is doing about it
Featuring: Victor Filion and Diane Gorman
Description: Our Videographer Victor Filion speaks to Diane Gorman, a public school teacher at Henry M. Jackson High School about the Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out!
