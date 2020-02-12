Post Video: Trying the Death Nut 2.0

Student Activity: FS Student Government Meeting February 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm – 1:00 pm February 12, 2020 1:00 pm Start Time: 1:00pm Date: February 12, 2020 1:00 pm End Time: 2:00pm Event Category: Student Life Campus Location: Fort Steilacoom Building: Cascade (CAS) Room Number: Student Life Lobby, 4th floor Event Contact Name: Jaein Cho Event Contact Email: JCho@pierce.ctc.edu

Career Pathways Workshop February 13, 2020 at 9:00 am – 9:00 am February 13, 2020 9:00 am Date: February 13, 2020 9:00 am Event Category: Academic Calendar Student Life Training & Workshops Students will explore and reflect upon their interests, values, personality, and skills. Learn techniques for making sound career decisions that align with those interests. Each workshop is 50 minutes. Students attend one workshop and additional learning will…

Career Pathways Workshop February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am – 11:00 am February 13, 2020 11:00 am Date: February 13, 2020 11:00 am Event Category: Academic Calendar Student Life Training & Workshops Students will explore and reflect upon their interests, values, personality, and skills. Learn techniques for making sound career decisions that align with those interests. Each workshop is 50 minutes. Students attend one workshop and additional learning will…

Student Activity: I Have a Name … February 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm – 1:00 pm February 13, 2020 1:00 pm Date: February 13, 2020 1:00 pm Event Category: Student Life Come see for yourself the sex trafficking issues that are happening right now in the world and in Washington State. There will be videos and facts to learn about on it and tips on how you can try protect yourself…