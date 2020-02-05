Shoutouts: Do you think bringing cheerleaders to sports games will result in more people coming to watch the event?

“I think that the cheerleaders are supposed to be for motivating the players and not the crowd. If it helps improve the teams then they might attract more people to watch, but I don’t think the cheerleaders themselves will affect turnout.”

-Felix Colby

“Yes. People want to go see the cheerleaders! And when the cheerleaders aren’t there people will still be there to watch the events.”

-Diana Chege

“Probably. The cheerleaders make the sports more enthusiastic and fun, so it might bring more people out.”

-Grace Kolby

“I’m not sure. I think that the cheerleaders will have some effect, but I don’t know what that effect will be.”

-Tyler Menge

“No. most people care more about the games then about the people on the sidelines, I’ve been on pep teams before and us being there never made a big difference in turnout”

-Karla Gomez

