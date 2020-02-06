Shoutouts: Should people under 21 be allowed to smoke?

“It’s less about smoking and more about considering the age for an adult. Like, the most dangerous thing an American can do is drive a car and some places it’s 14 and vote at 18. It makes no sense.”

–Kai Crisman

“Yeah, the ban on flavored nicotine juice isn’t going to stop students. I also feel that if they’re 18 they can make that choice.”

–Kat Hamm

“I don’t know. I don’t like the idea of people smoking. If you’re old enough to make the decision your- self that’s fine but if the legislation says it’s okay then it’s more accessible. Honestly, there should be a grandparent law. I mostly say no. It’s hard to say.”

-Emily Raker

“I guess legally 18 they can do what they want. When they changed the law I didn’t mind.“

-Matt Gifford

“No, I don’t think anyone should smoke. If you think it’s for fun, there are other things to do.”

-Madison Inkster

The Puyallup Post is the award-winning news media of Pierce College Puyallup in Puyallup, Washington. Copyright The Puyallup Post 2018. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube @thepuyalluppost

Related