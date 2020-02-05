Shoutouts: Should people wait until December to decorate for Christmas?
“In some countries Christmas time starts at a different month, so in the Philippines officially we start in September so, when I cross over to America am I supposed to leave my culture behind?”
-Earl Ipily
“To be honest, if you put up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, we can’t be friends, that’s just not right. You got to be grateful first.”
-Guadalupe Huerta
“I’ve been celebrating Christmas pretty much the minute Halloween ended, I don’t really care about no Thanksgiving.”
– Rebecca Bernson
“Let me enjoy one holiday at a time, you know we got Halloween, everyone loves it, then we got Thanksgiving, you know it’s a nice interim period, and then Christmas. I’m all for the Christmas season, but let’s go one at a time.”
-Jacob Bonner
“In my household we do it before Decemberit’s just like a tradition but like, I’ve never seen other people do it before December so it’s like weird to me.”
-Diego Hernandez
The Puyallup Post is the award-winning news media of Pierce College Puyallup in Puyallup, Washington. Copyright The Puyallup Post 2018. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube @thepuyalluppost
Latest posts by admin (see all)
- Shoutouts: Do you think bringing cheerleaders to sports games will result in more people coming to watch the event? - February 5, 2020
- Shoutouts: Should people wait until December to decorate for Christmas? - February 5, 2020
- Fightin’ Words: Should people say happy holidays? - February 5, 2020