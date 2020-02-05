Shoutouts: Should people wait until December to decorate for Christmas?

“In some countries Christmas time starts at a different month, so in the Philippines officially we start in September so, when I cross over to America am I supposed to leave my culture behind?”

-Earl Ipily

“To be honest, if you put up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, we can’t be friends, that’s just not right. You got to be grateful first.”

-Guadalupe Huerta

“I’ve been celebrating Christmas pretty much the minute Halloween ended, I don’t really care about no Thanksgiving.”

– Rebecca Bernson

“Let me enjoy one holiday at a time, you know we got Halloween, everyone loves it, then we got Thanksgiving, you know it’s a nice interim period, and then Christmas. I’m all for the Christmas season, but let’s go one at a time.”

-Jacob Bonner

“In my household we do it before Decemberit’s just like a tradition but like, I’ve never seen other people do it before December so it’s like weird to me.”

-Diego Hernandez

