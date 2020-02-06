Shoutouts: Should trans women be able to join a women’s sport?
“I don’t know because I recognize trans women although I found their identity valid, but biologically they have an advantage. I’m still not sure where I stand.”
-Malakia Namaya
“I think so. I don’t really have a problem with them. I can see the controversy, you can’t force them to wrestle in the guys’ division.”
– Anthony Sota
“No, because I’m on the swim team. I already know the time difference for a man and a woman. For a woman it’s a 1:30 minute and men it’s 1 minute. There is a big-time difference for a lap. Women tend to have more fat on their body. They don’t stay under as well as men.”
-Kayleigh Heslin
“Yes, because if they are actually becoming a female, they should be included with other females.”
-Caitlin Balner
“Depends if they’ve gone under hormone replacement therapy.”
–Julia Weber
