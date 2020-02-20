Students now can receive budgeting help on campus

Lauren Brammer

Office Manager

A new position on campus, a financial literacy coach, was created to help students with budgeting during and after college. Financial literacy coach Steven Banks offers multiple free workshops throughout the quarter students can attend at both Puyallup and Fort Steilacoom campuses.

He also meets with students, depending on their involvement, for free one-on-one coaching. Banks works Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Thursdays currently are dedicated to the Puyallup campus.

“That is also a to-be-determined thing because I may look at this situation and find out that Puyallup students are actually more involved with being coached one-on-one. That may very well change in the future to two days in Puyallup and two days at Fort Steilacoom it’s a work in progress,” Banks said.

In these one-on-one meetings, a student can ask Banks questions about money. Banks said he will coach the student through their choices. He can’t decide for them but rather tell them about opportunities.

“I am not here to tell you to pick this budgeting system as opposed to this one. I’m going to explain to you what they are and what you need to make the best choice for yourself,” Banks said.

He also helps with how to manage a scholarship fund a student might receive. If it doesn’t involve a scholarship, it could involve an income or a loan. He said he’s on a mission to help students reach their goals on budgeting, no matter how big or small. “I am here to make sure you are reaching your goals, every month, every two months, every three months to help keep you on track and to inspire you,” Banks said.

