The Turning movie review

Walking into the movie theater, I had some reservations about this movie, but I never thought that The Turning would have turned out to be that awful. The movie plays out as if the producers forgot they were going to make this movie and wrote, cast and shot it in 72 hours.

Now, I know that seems harsh, but it is well deserved. The movie starts with our heroine, Kate, in her apartment with her roommate, talking about her moving out and taking a live-in job to tutor a little girl whose parents have died.

There’s not much of an indicator of what time period this movie takes place in besides an announcement on a TV about Kurt Cobain’s death that can be easily missed. Because my friends and I all missed it, not realizing that we were in the early ‘90s, we couldn’t understand why she didn’t use her cell phone to call for help, but that’s not this movie’s main problem.

The central issue I have with this movie is that it cannot decide where the threat is. There’s a vague side plot that ends up being suddenly important in the last 20 minutes of the movie. There’s misdirection, and then there’s feeling like the movie forgot what it was building to and doing something way off base.

As abruptly as this movie starts, it ends just as such. In fact, just as the movie was about to be over and give us the sweet release of the credits screen, it decided it wasn’t. The movie jumps back to a scene twenty minutes before, throws in a bunch of imagery that is seemingly random, and then ends the movie in what feels like the middle of a scene.

Now, I understand that maybe this movie wanted us to experience what it felt like to slowly descend into madness, and if that was the goal, I guess they did their jobs, but not being able to tell if it was intentional or not is the problem. It wasn’t organized chaos as much as it was just chaos.

Overall, the pacing was slow, the jump scares left me slightly annoyed and it would be a waste to spend money on a ticket to see this movie. The actors in this movie really gave their all, the sets were heavily themed and you can tell a lot of thought was put into them, but you can’t make a good movie if you don’t have a good story.

The only impressive thing about this movie is how relieved I felt to leave that movie theater, knowing I will never have to watch The Turning again.

