3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size to Reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of 3D Printing in Healthcare Market

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “3D Printing in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global 3d printing in healthcare market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What is 3D Printing in Healthcare?

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, involves the process of producing solid three-dimensional objects. It is extensively utilized across the healthcare industry to manufacture novel surgical cutting drill guides, prosthetics, replicas of bones, organs, and blood vessels, etc. This technology enables the customization and personalization of medical products, drugs, and equipment, and it contributes to the development of living human cells and tissues for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering purposes. 3D printing reduces operative risks involved during complex medical procedures, lowers the chances of infections, minimizes the duration of anesthesia exposure, etc. It also helps in saving time, decreasing costs, allowing faster and more effective delivery of medical services, etc. Consequently, 3D printing across the healthcare industry for manufacturing customized implants, prosthetics, and other wearable devices.

How Big Is the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market?

Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 6.5 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 15.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What Are the Growth Prospects and Trends in The 3D Printing in Healthcare Industry?

The 3D printing in healthcare market is primarily driven by the growing demand for customized medical products. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cancer, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising utilization of 3D printing in tissue development, liver modeling, bone production, and medical implants is fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of regenerative medicines, stem cell solutions, and cancer therapeutics and the introduction of advanced technological products for patient monitoring and disease management to enhance the quality of patient care and reduce costs are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population is further bolstering the global market. Additionally, the easy availability of bioprinting tissues and organs and continuous investments in R&D activities are anticipated to fuel the 3D printing in healthcare market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global 3d printing in healthcare market based on based on material, technology, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Material:

Polymer

Metals

Ceramic

Organic

Breakup by Technology:

Droplet Deposition Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Technology Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM) Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

Photopolymerization Stereolithography (SLA) Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP) Two-photon Polymerization (2PP)

Laser Beam Melting Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Application:

External Wearable Devices Hearing Aids Prosthesis and Orthotics Dental Products

Clinical Study Devices Drug Testing Anatomical Models

Implants Surgical Guides Cranio-maxillofacial Implants Orthopedic Implants

Tissue Engineering

Breakup by End User:

Medical and Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

3D Systems Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs, Materialise NV, Organovo Holding Inc., Oxford Performance Materials Inc., Prodways Tech, Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw plc, SLM Solutions Group AG and Stratasys Ltd.

