4K Set-Top Box Market 2023 | Industry Growth, Trends, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “4K Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global 4K set-top box market size reached US$ 5.59 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.92 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

A 4K set-top box (STB) refers to a device that allows users to stream ultra-high definition (UHD) 4K content on their television (TV) having a pixel resolution of 3840 pixels X 2160 lines. It connects to the internet using ethernet, or Wi-Fi and establishes a connection with online streaming services. In addition, it offers a user-friendly interface that facilitates navigation through a remote control or smartphone while supporting advanced gaming capabilities, live TV services, and virtual assistants (VAs) to manage the device using voice commands, thus improving user experience. Currently, 4K set-top boxes (STBs) are gaining immense traction across the globe due to the rising trend of smart homes and the increasing adoption of smart devices.

4K Set-Top Box Market Trends and Drivers:

The global 4K set-top box market is primarily driven by a rising preference for high-quality audio and video content and the increasing number of individuals spending on online video streaming platforms. Moreover, the integration of advanced features, such as voice control, Dolby Atmos, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), that offers a personalized and hassle-free experience is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the benefits of streaming content in 4K with improved picture quality has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising employment of 4K STBs in commercial spaces, such as restaurants, hotels, and cafes, to offer live-streaming matches is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in broadband infrastructure in urban areas, the rapid expansion of fifth generation (5G) technology, and inflating consumer disposable income, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

4K Set-Top Box Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Bharti Airtel Limited

DISH Network Corporation

HUMAX Co. Ltd.

Infomir Group

Roku Inc.

Sagemcom Broadband SAS

Tata Play Limited

ZTE Corporation, etc.

The report has segmented the market based on product and application.

Product Insights:

Satellite

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)

Cable

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)

Over The Top (OTT)

Hybrid

Application Insights:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

