5G in Aviation Market 2023 | Industry Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “5G in Aviation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global 5G in aviation market size reached US$ 0.72 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.23 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 47.12% during 2023-2028.

5G in aviation refers to using a 5th-generation network for efficient operations in the aviation industry. It connects machines, objects, and devices and transforms numerous areas, including airlines, airports, and the passenger experience. It also helps to perform advanced analytics and simulations to identify and correct faults in aircraft. In addition, it assists in enhancing airport security by facilitating the use of network-connected 8K cameras and augmented reality (AR) glasses. It also aids automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in performing complete disinfection based on real space occupancy, while allowing airports to manage automatic fever detection through real-time thermal imaging. Owing to these benefits, 5G in aviation is widely adopted in aircraft and airports across the globe.

5G in Aviation Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for 5G in the aviation industry for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and private networks across the globe. In addition, the increasing use of 5G in aviation to offer seamless wireless transmission for safe and user-friendly connectivity between the ground control room and flight crew is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements such as the introduction of the internet of things (IoT) with network operating facilities that require high-speed communication networks, along with 5G connected artificial intelligence (AI), which helps passengers find their bags easily represents another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing demand for better in-flight connectivity, online interactions, video streaming, instant updates on flight schedules, real-time schedules on flight availability, and flexible fare schemes are creating a positive market outlook.

5G in Aviation Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intelsat Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, etc.

The report has segmented the market based on communication infrastructure, technology, connectivity type, and end-use.

Communication Infrastructure Insights:

Small Cell

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Technology Insights:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband Segment (EMBB)

Massive Machine Type Communication (MMTC)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)

Connectivity Type Insights:

Ground-to-Ground Communication

Air-to-Ground Communication

End Use Insights:

Airport

Aircraft

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

