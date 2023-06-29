AC Drives Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “AC Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global AC drives market size reached US$ 23.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

AC Drives Market Overview:

AC drives, also known as adjustable frequency drives (AFDs) or variable frequency drives (VFDs), are electronic devices utilized to control the speed and torque of electric motors that run on alternating current (AC) power. They comprise a direct current (DC) link and a rectifier, which converts the incoming AC power into DC power. They also consist of an inverter that converts the DC power back into AC power with adjustable frequency and voltage and supplies it to the motor. They offer several advantages, including precise speed control, reduced energy consumption, improved process efficiency, and the ability to match motor speed to specific application demands.

Global AC Drives Industry Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for AC drives, as they can be integrated into complex control systems, enabling communication with other devices, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of AC drives in improving the efficiency of industrial processes is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of AC drives, as they enable precise control over motor speed, allowing for optimal energy consumption and helping industries comply with energy efficiency standards and reduce their carbon footprint, is offering a favorable market.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) installations in commercial buildings, residential complexes, and industrial facilities is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising adoption of predictive maintenance techniques to prevent unexpected downtime, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance the overall effectiveness of equipment in industries is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top AC Drives Manufacturers Worldwide:

ABB Group, Danfoss Group

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric India

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Toshiba International Corporation

WEG SA

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Breakup by Power Rating:

Low Power Drives (<40 kW)

Medium Power Drives (41 kW – 200 kW)

High Power Drives (>200 kW)

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Breakup by Application:

Pumps

Fans

Compressor

Conveyors

Extruders

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Food and Beverage

Water and Wastewater

HVAC

Oil and Gas

Power

Metal Processing

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

