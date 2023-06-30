Acetic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Future Scope and Business Opportunities 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Acetic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global acetic acid market size reached US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Acetic acid, or ethanoic acid (CH3COOH), is a clear, colorless, organic monocarboxylic compound that comprises antifungal and antibacterial properties. It is commercially formulated on an industrial scale through the air oxidation of acetaldehyde and the carbonylation of methanol. It can be further discovered in animal secretions and numerous plants, where it is mixed with the esters of different alcohols. Unlike nitric, formic, or sulfuric acid, acetic acid has lower density, and its melting point is significantly higher. Currently, It is widely used in manufacturing vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Apart from this, acetic acid finds extensive applications as an essential chemical reagent to produce diverse chemicals used, which are employed extensively in industries to manufacture textiles, inks, rubber, and plastic materials.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the acetic acid industry?

The widespread adoption of acetic acid across various industrial verticals in vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) form and derivatives to manufacture resins, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) paints, paper-board coatings, and adhesives is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive uptake of acetic acids in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a souring agent to pickle vegetables and add flavor in apple cider vinegar is favoring the market growth. It further offers various benefits, such as it kills bacteria, reduces blood pressure, decreases inflammation, and supports weight loss. Apart from this, the rising utilization of acetic acid to manufacture polyester, sealants, and greases that further finds applications in diverse industries, such as electronics, textiles, and packaging, are contributing to the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

British Petroleum Plc

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

GNFC Limited

HELM AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PetroChina

SABIC

Showa Denko K.K.

Sinopec

Svensk Etanolkemi AB (SEKAB)

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global acetic acid market on the basis of application, end-use and region.

Breakup by Application:

VAM

PTA

Anhydride

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Plastics & Polymers

Food & Beverage

Inks, Paints & Coatings

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

China

North America

Western/Eastern Europe

North East Asia

South East Asia

Middle East & Africa

