Acetonitrile Market Size, Share, Top Manufacturers, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Acetonitrile Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global acetonitrile market size reached 148.9 Kilo Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 197 Kilo Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

What is Acetonitrile?

Acetonitrile is a translucent, organic nitrile employed as a polar aprotic solvent in the organic synthesis and purification of butadiene. The substance has a suitable liquid range, is miscible with water, and is used as a medium-polarity solvent in laboratories. It exhibits high eluting power and chemical stability and is compatible with liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC/MS) solutions. Apart from this, it is widely used to manufacture pharmaceutical products, perfumes, rubber goods, pesticides, acrylic nail removers, and batteries. It is also used in polarography, lithium batteries, ultraviolet (UV) spectroscopy, and as a solvent for extracting fatty acids and oleochemicals derived from vegetable and animal oils.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the acetonitrile industry?

The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the surging product application as a solvent in the production of antibiotics and insulin and rising product usage in personal care and cosmetic products are creating a positive outlook for the market. In the automotive industry, acetonitrile is largely used to produce acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastics with enhanced mechanical strength and chemical resistance, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing product application in high-performance liquid chromatography (HPCL) and burgeoning investments in research and development (R&D) activities are accelerating the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by End-Use:

Pharmaceuticals

Analytical Industry

Agrochemicals

Extraction Industry

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Imperial Chemical Corporation

Nova Molecular Technologies, Inc

Tedia Company, Inc

Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited

Qingdao Shida Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd

