Acetylene Gas Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global acetylene gas market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2023-2028.

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Acetylene Gas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global acetylene gas market.

Acetylene (C2H2), also known as ethyne, is a colorless and flammable gas that is produced from numerous hydrocarbon sources, such as crude oil, naphtha, coal, etc. It becomes highly explosive when liquefied, heated, compressed, or mixed with air. Acetylene is widely used as a chemical building block and as a fuel. It is also utilized in oxyacetylene welding and cutting, as well as in the manufacturing of commercial dry-cell batteries and acetylic alcohols. Consequently, acetylene finds extensive applications across several industries, such as automotive, aerospace, transportation, pharmaceutical, etc .

Global Acetylene Gas Market Trends:

The expanding chemical sector is one of the key factors driving the acetylene gas market. Additionally, the increasing adoption of acetylene gas for the synthesis of various chemicals, such as acetic anhydride, acetic acid, acetaldehyde, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating product utilization in numerous metalworking applications, including heat treating, soldering, oxyacetylene cutting, brazing, welding, etc., owing to its high flame-temperature properties, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing usage of acetylene in the glass and materials processing industries for carbon coating are also augmenting the global market, since ethyne provides effective lubrication between material surfaces. Furthermore, the rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at generating gas from biogas and other bio-based fuels are anticipated to fuel the acetylene gas market over the forecasted period.



Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Airgas, Inc.

BASF SE

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

Gulf Cyro

Hebei Xingyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ilmo Products Company

Linde Plc

Praxair, Inc.

Shandong Xinlong Group Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Jinhong Gas Co. Ltd.

Dow Chemical Company

Toho Acetylene Co. Ltd

Breakup by Application:

Chemical Synthesis

Welding and Cutting

Metal Fabrication

Others

Breakup by Production Method:

Calcium Carbide

Hydrocarbon Pyrolysis

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

