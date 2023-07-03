Acne Drugs Market 2023 | Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Size and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Acne Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global acne drugs market size reached US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Acne refers to a common skin condition that occurs when hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin cells and cause whiteheads, blackheads, lumps, and pimples. It comprises non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne that can affect permanent scars on the skin. It can also be caused by menstruation, improper diet, emotional stress, hot and humid climate, and allergic cosmetics. Acne can be cured by various prescriptions and consuming over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, such as retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives.

Acne Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising prevalence of skin conditions among teenagers and adults around the world represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing awareness among consumers about numerous acne products and treatment options is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing development of effective acne drugs with minimal side effects and high potential is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the wide availability of acne drugs through various distribution channels, such as pharmacies, drug, and online stores, is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry investors. Furthermore, key manufacturers are introducing isotretinoin capsules for patients suffering from recalcitrant nodular acne, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Acne Drugs Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galderma Holding SA

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on acne type, drug class, drug type and route of administration.

Breakup by Acne Type:

Comedonal

Inflammatory

Cystic

Postsurgical/Wound

Breakup by Drug Class:

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Hormonal Agents

Combination Drugs

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

