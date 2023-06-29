Acoustic Camera Market Size, Trends, Share, Size, Growth 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Acoustic Camera Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global acoustic camera market size reached US$ 193.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 379.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during 2023-2028.

Report Metric

Historical: 2017-2022

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2023-2028

An acoustic camera or acoustic beam-forming arrays refers to an imaging device that is used to detect, locate, identify, and categorize the sources. It also enables the user to visualize different sound sources at different frequencies and source strengths. An acoustic camera is an innovative way of painting a picture of the sound and its various intensities by calling signals and processing the location of the sound source to form an image.

Acoustic Camera Market Trends:

The global acoustic camera market is primarily driven by its increasing applications across diverse industries. It is increasingly employed to combat noise pollution across metropolitan cities. In addition to this, the camera is also used in mapping rocks and identifying faults in machinery and mechanical parts. Besides this, the utilization of acoustic camera in oil and gas and power generation projects is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, an acoustic camera enables live measurement with far-field beamforming and near-field holography measurement for detailed analysis of noise radiating from its source at a given frequency. Moreover, stringent safety government regulations regarding noise pollution and the increasing use of cameras in advanced non-destructive testing NDT equipment significantly impact the market growth.

Request a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acoustic-camera-market/requestsample

Acoustic Camera Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bruel & Kjær (Spectris Plc), CAE Software & Systems GmbH, gfai tech GmbH, Microflown Technologies, Norsonic AS, Polytec GmbH, Siemens AG, Signal Interface Group, SINUS Messtechnik GmbH, SM Instruments and Sorama.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on array type, measurement type, application and end use.

Breakup by Array Type:

2D

3D

Breakup by Measurement Type:

Far Field

Near Field

Breakup by Application:

Noise Source Detection

Leak Detection

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Aerospace and Defense

Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mex

Ask An Analyst- https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4168&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group