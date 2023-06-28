Acrylic Acid Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Acrylic Acid Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Acrylic Acid.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Acrylic Acid production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Acrylic Acid Production Process:

1.Acrylic Acid Production Cost From Propylene via Oxidation: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of acrylic acid industrial production across acrylic acid manufacturing plants. In this process, propylene undergoes oxidation and Acrylic Acid is formed as a result.

2. Acrylic Acid Production Cost From Acrylonitrile: This report provides the thorough economics of acrylic acid industrial production across acrylic acid manufacturing plants. Acrylic fibers are made by polymerizing acrylonitrile and spinning the resulting polymer in a solvent using dry or wet methods. The fibers are then stretched to create durable and flexible filaments.

Product Definition:

Acrylic acid is a vital unsaturated hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C3H4O2 and a 72.06 g/mol molecular weight. It is a colorless, corrosive, and pungent liquid primarily produced by catalytically oxidizing propylene. Acrylic acid is renowned for its versatility and is widely used as a monomer in various acrylic polymers, such as polyacrylic and polymethacrylic acids. These polymers find application in various industries, from adhesives, coatings, and textiles to paints, inks, and super absorbent polymers. Additionally, acrylic acid is used to produce acrylic esters, which are used as solvents, intermediates, and plasticizers, among other things. Overall, acrylic acid is an indispensable substance in the industrial world, and its applications continue to expand as new uses are discovered.

Market Drivers:

Acrylic acid is an essential precursor for the production of a variety of acrylic polymers, including polyacrylic and polymethacrylic acids. These compounds find widespread use in a range of industrial applications, particularly in the manufacture of acrylic esters and superabsorbent polymers. In addition, acrylic acid is extensively employed in the production of paints, coatings, adhesives, textiles, and ink, among other things. As a result of these diverse applications, there has been a significant increase in global demand for acrylic acid, contributing to the growth of its market.

