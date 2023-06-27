Acrylic Resin Market 2023 | Industry Size, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Acrylic Resin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global acrylic resin market size reached US$ 20.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 27.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Acrylic resin is a group of thermoplastic materials manufactured from acrylic acid and methacrylic acid. It is widely available in solvent-based systems and aqueous emulsions. It has weather, heat, water, and chemical resistance properties and offers transparency, durability, and high adhesion. It is utilized in molding materials, coatings and adhesives, binders for paper or fiber processing, and display windows for cellular phones. As it has high ultraviolet (UV) and oxidative stability, acrylic resin is widely employed in the automotive, electronics, construction, and packaging industries around the world.

Acrylic Resin Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising demand for acrylic resins in the building and construction industry for improved housing and infrastructure, as it is cost-effective and offers high levels of consistency, represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for water-based acrylic resins due to their easy formulation procedures, short drying times, and minimal odor emission is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing utilization of acrylic resins as a primary binder in paints and coatings is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for acrylic resins in roof painting and wall coatings due to its weather-resistant quality is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, key players operating in this industry are introducing a vinyl acrylic latex binder for the paper and coating industry to provide high binding strength, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Acrylic Resin Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Arkema S.A

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Dow Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD.

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Others

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electronics

Packaging

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

