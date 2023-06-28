Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market size reached US$ 222.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 303.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Overview:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are the essential components of medications that produce the desired therapeutic effects. They are responsible for the pharmacological activity and the efficacy of pharmaceutical products. APIs are synthesized through various chemical and biological processes and can be derived from natural sources as well. These ingredients undergo rigorous quality control and regulatory scrutiny to ensure their safety and efficacy. The composition of API varies depending on the specific drug and its intended use. They consist of organic compounds, peptides, proteins, carbohydrates, or nucleic acids. Each API interacts with specific receptors or targets in the body to elicit the desired physiological response. APIs are formulated into different dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injections, creams, and inhalers, allowing for various routes of administration.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Demand Analysis:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is driven by umpteen factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and the rising healthcare expenditure worldwide are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the surging outsourcing activities of API manufacturing to emerging economies with cost advantages, such as India and China, is propelled to the market growth.

Furthermore, rapid advancements in technology and manufacturing processes, along with the emphasis on quality and regulatory compliance, are shaping the landscape of the global API market. The rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, surging investments in research and development (R&D) activities, and escalating demand for high-quality and reliable active pharmaceutical ingredients are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Top Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Companies Worldwide:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Sanofi SA

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Drug Type:

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Breakup by Manufacturer:

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers Innovative Merchant API Manufacturers Generic Merchant API Manufacturers



Breakup by Synthesis:

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Breakup by Type Innovative Synthetic APIs Generic Synthetic APIs Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Breakup by Type Innovative Biotech APIs Biosimilars Market Breakup By Product Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Cytokines Fusion Proteins Therapeutic Enzymes Blood Factors Market Breakup By Expression System Mammalian Expression Systems Microbial Expression Systems Yeast Expression Systems Transgenic Animal Systems Others



Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular and Respiratory

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

