ADME Toxicology Testing Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ADME toxicology testing market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global ADME toxicology testing market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.53% during 2023-2028.

Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) toxicology testing is a set of studies performed to assess the fate and potential toxicity of a drug or chemical compound in living organisms. It is crucial in the early stages of drug development to assess the potential safety and efficacy of new compounds. It helps identify potential toxic effects, understand the pharmacokinetics of the substance, and determine the appropriate dosage and administration route. ADME toxicology testing is widely used in drug development, safety assessment, pharmacokinetic modeling, and safety evaluation. As a result, ADME toxicology testing also evaluates the safety and toxicity of a drug, thereby saving costs, drug discovery time, and test complications.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adme-toxicology-testing-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The increasing drug development activities across the globe is one of the key factors propelling the market growth. ADME toxicology testing plays a crucial role in assessing the safety and efficacy of drug candidates, making it an essential component of the drug development process. In line with this, escalating demand for novel drugs and the increasing rate of drug failure are favoring the market growth. Apart from this, in vitro technologies, such as cell cultures, organ-on-chip models, and microfluidic systems, that offer alternatives that can mimic human physiology and provide more accurate and cost-effective toxicology testing are providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, increasing focus on patient safety and the need for regulatory compliance, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and rising focus on safety and risk assessment, are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3109&flag=C

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bioivt LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG)

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Cell Culture

High Throughput Screening

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Software Solutions

Assay Systems

Reagents

Others

Breakup by Method:

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

In-Silica

Others

Breakup by Application:

Systemic Toxicity

Renal Toxicity

Hepatotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800