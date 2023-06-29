Advanced Packaging Market Growth, Share, Revenue, Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is The Advanced Packaging Market:

The global advanced packaging market size reached US$ 37.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

What is Advanced Packaging?

Advanced packaging refers to the interconnection and aggregation of components that enclose metallic parts and numerous devices, including wafers, logic units, and memory, to protect them from physical damage and corrosion during the final procedure of semiconductor manufacturing. It includes 2.5D, 3D-IC, system-in, and fan-out-wafer-level-package as a combination of several techniques. Advanced packaging methods are implemented after determining various parameters, such as power consumption, operating conditions, measurable size, costs, etc. It increases the functionality of numerous electronic devices, ensures lower power consumption, provides better chip connectivity, and shields silicon chips from mechanical stresses or vibrations. As a result, advanced packaging is extensively utilized in several electronic gadgets and devices.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Advanced Packaging Industry:

The expanding applications of packaging in the electronics sector and the increasing demand for various consumer electronics, including wearables, desktops, smartphones, laptops, miniaturized devices, etc., are among the key factors augmenting the advanced packaging market. Furthermore, the escalating utilization of packaging solutions by manufacturers to accomplish delicate patterning in wafers by reducing integrated circuit (IC) sizes in semiconductors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of nano-sized robotic surgery equipment and sophisticated wearable devices is encouraging leading companies to rely on advanced packaging techniques over conventional procedures to promote system optimization, which is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating inclination towards fan-out wafer-level packaging, owing to its numerous benefits, such as superior thermal performance, increased wafer-level yield, easier packaging system, and the acceptance of three-dimensional (3D) circuits, is expected to positively influence the advanced packaging market in the coming years.

Advanced Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amkor Technology Inc.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Brewer Science

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

SÜSS MicroTec SE

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Universal Instruments Corporation (CBA Group Inc.).

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Type:

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Flip Chip CSP

Wafer Level CSP

5D/3D

Fan Out WLP

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

