Aerosol Paints Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aerosol Paints Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global aerosol paints market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global aerosol paints market size reached US$ 245.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 352.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Aerosol paints are a type of paint that comes in a spray can and uses compressed gas (usually air or a non-flammable gas) to atomize and propel the paint out of the can and onto a surface. They are commonly used for spray painting projects due to their ease of use and quick application. They are made by mixing pigment, resin (binder), solvents, and propellants in a can. Due to their convenience, speed of application, and portability, aerosol paints are widely used for various purposes such as automotive and motorcycle painting, craft and DIY projects, graffiti art, home renovation, and touch-ups, industrial and commercial painting, furniture refinishing, metal and plastic surface painting, art and illustration, among others.

Aerosol Paints Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product demand in various industries and household projects. In line with this, the rising popularity of DIY projects and home renovation is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the significant growth of the construction and automotive industries is catalyzing demand for aerosol paints, as they are commonly used in automotive and industrial applications. Apart from this, the escalating demand for environmentally friendly products is propelling the development of low-VOC and water-based aerosol paints, which is expected to favor market growth. Moreover, the development of new technology, such as airless spray systems, is anticipated to expand the range of applications for aerosol paints. Besides, the rapid product utilization to improve the shelf life of wood, metal, and plastic components is strengthening the market. Additionally, heavy investments in infrastructure development activities worldwide are providing a boost to the market.

Aeroaids Corporation

Kobra Spray Paint

LA-CO Industries Inc.

Masco Corporation

Montana Colors S.L.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Rust-Oleum (RPM International Inc.)

Southfield Paints Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Automotive

Wooden Furniture

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

