Aerospace Plastics Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Industry Overview, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Aerospace Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global aerospace plastics market size reached US$ 19.14 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.02 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.10% during 2023-2028.

Aerospace plastics refer to lightweight polymers utilized for aircraft structural components, such as fuel tank covers, wing ribs, spars, landing gear hubcaps, pylon fairings, radomes, etc. They are of several types, which include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonates (PC), polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), etc. These aerospace plastics are extremely lightweight and offer improved thermal, chemical, and acoustic resistance in aircraft. They are even used for designing avionics sensor plates, ventilation impeller blades, and electronic component mounting brackets for their toughness, high-temperature tolerance, excellent transparency, and ability to stand up to vibration and abrasion. As a result, aerospace plastics are in extensive demand across the globe.

Aerospace Plastics Market Trends:

The increasing focus of aircraft manufacturers on the reduction of the overall weight of the aircraft while improving its total load-carrying capacity is primarily driving the aerospace plastics market. Additionally, the introduction of new materials that provide thermal stability when planes operate at variable temperatures is also positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the elevating usage of the product in retrofitting activities of old aircraft cabins and individual seats, owing to their cost-effectiveness, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the expanding need for ABS plastic materials, on account of their superior mechanical strength and easy installation properties, is further stimulating the global market. Apart from this, the launch of in-flight entertainment, the rising air traffic, and the growing requirement for business jets and helicopters are anticipated to catalyze the aerospace plastics market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

BASF SE

Drake Plastics Ltd. Co.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ensinger GmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Polyfluor Plastics bv

PPG Industries Inc.

Röchling SE & Co. KG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabian Oil Co.)

Solvay SA

Victrex plc

Zeus Industrial Products In

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Material:

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Poly Carbonates (PC)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Others

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Commercial

Military

Rotorcraft

Spacecraft

Others

Breakup by Application:

Cabin Interior

Windows and Windshield

Airframe

Propulsion System

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

