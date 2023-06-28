Africa Green Cement Market Report, Historical Trends & Analysis 2023-2028

How Big is the Africa Green Cement Market?

The Africa green cement market size reached US$ 985 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,745 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

Green cement is a cleaner and eco-friendly alternative to traditional cement and is produced using a carbon-negative manufacturing process. It is manufactured from waste materials such as aluminosilicates, recycled industrial waste, blast furnace slag, fly ash, and silica fume. It helps in reducing environmental pollution, exhibits superior strength, withstands high temperatures, and offers better thermal and acid resistance than conventional cement. At present, green cement is gaining immense traction in Africa due to depleting fossil fuel reserves, increasing demand for concrete and cement, and scarcity of raw materials.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/africa-green-cement-market/requestsample

Africa Green Cement Market Trends and Drivers:

The African green cement market is primarily driven by the rising environmental concerns among the masses. Moreover, several favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries in the region for building affordable housing facilities and the upgradation of the hospitality sector are positively influencing market growth.

Additionally, the surging adoption of low-carbon solutions for building greener and smarter cities has augmented the product demand. Besides this, numerous technological advancements and automation of the manufacturing process are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the rising public and private investments in infrastructural development projects and the rapid expansion of the construction industry are contributing to market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, constant advancements in surface treatments and admixtures of green cement, and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5046&flag=C

Africa Green Cement Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Afrisam, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CIMPOR Côte d’Ivoire (Cimpor Global Holdings BV), Lafarge (Holcim), and Suez Cement (Heidelberg Cement Group).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type and end use industry.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Fly-Ash Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Breakup by Country:

Egypt

Nigeria

Algeria

Morocco

South Africa

Others

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Top Switchgear Companies 2023: Reliable Solutions for Power Distribution

Extended Warranty Companies 2023: Find the Best Coverage for Your Products & Unlocking Extra Protection

Virtual Private Network Market to Reach US$ 89.3 Billion by 2028, at a 15.1% CAGR

UAE Switchgear Market Trends, Report and Industry Forecast 2023-2028

Global Surgical Imaging Market Size Will Surpass US$ 8.9 Billion by 2028 at 6% CAGR

Sodium Silicate Market Report 2023: Business Growth Strategies and Investment Opportunities by Major Players

Global Snack Bar Market Report, Analysis and Growth Forecast, 2023-2028

Exploring the Global Liver Disease Treatment Market: Trends and Opportunities

India Snacks Market Will Reach INR 70,731 Crore by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.4%

Cloud Kitchen Market Set to Reach US$ 125.5 Billion by 2028, CAGR 11.3%