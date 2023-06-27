Air Conditioning System Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Air Conditioning System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global air conditioning system market size reached US$ 111.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 160.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.24% during 2023-2028.

Air Conditioning System Market Overview:

An air conditioning system provides indoor comfort by regulating the temperature, humidity, and air quality of a space. It is a complex network of components that work together to maintain a desired thermal environment. It is commonly used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings to create a comfortable and productive atmosphere for occupants. It helps in removing excess moisture, ensuring a pleasant indoor environment during the hot summer months. It also helps in improving human efficiency and circulating filtered air in an enclosed space by restraining the entry of dust particles. Besides this, as it helps control temperature and humidity levels and improve the overall well-being of individuals, the demand for air conditioning systems is increasing across the globe.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-conditioning-system-market/requestsample

Top Air Conditioning System Companies Worldwide:

Carrier Corporation

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Electrolux North America, Inc.

Haier Group Corporation

Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning Inc

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Global Air Conditioning System Market Trends:

The rising demand for energy-efficient solutions due to rising global temperatures represents one of the key factors driving the global air conditioning system market. In addition, the adoption of energy-efficient air conditioning units provides optimal comfort, minimizes energy consumption, and reduces environmental impact. Furthermore, the integration of smart technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), along with the advent of smart thermostats and connected HVAC systems is strengthening the growth of the market. These advanced air cooling systems enable users to remotely monitor and adjust temperature settings, optimize energy usage, and receive real-time data on air quality and system performance. Moreover, the development of air conditioning systems equipped with advanced filtration and purification technologies is expanding the consumer base. These systems effectively remove pollutants, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), ensuring a healthier and safer indoor environment.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1911&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

Inverter

Non-Inverter

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Unitary

Rooftop

PTAC

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800