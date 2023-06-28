Air Freight Market Size, Share & Scope Analysis Forecast 2023-2028

The global air freight market size reached US$ 287.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 413.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Air freight involves the transfer and shipment of goods and parcels by air carriers, which can be chartered or commercial. It involves the delivery of various perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, poultry, premium seafood, and meat products. It is managed by experienced staff and equipped with the proper infrastructure to maintain the quality of the products. It also facilitates efficient coordination between logistics and local carrier management systems for gathering and loading items from warehouses and arranging them into airplanes. It also enables individuals to check the real-time status of their shipment with the help of web-based tracking,

Air Freight Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for air freight, as it is a reliable mode of shipment and economical in nature, represents one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the rising utilization of air freight by pharmaceutical and medical sectors to urgently transport medicines, vaccines, and various surgical equipment at various locations is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing trend of online shopping from e-commerce platforms is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, key market players are investing in transforming the technology of old mainframe systems into more adaptable interfaces employed for processes, such as flight operations, revenue accounting, and networking planning.

Global Air Freight Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

American Airlines Inc., ANA Cargo Inc., Bolloré Logistics, Cargolux Airlines International S.A., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Qatar Airways and United Parcel Service Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service, destination and end user.

Breakup by Service:

Freight

Express

Mail

Others

Breakup by Destination:

Domestic

International

Breakup by End User:

Private

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

