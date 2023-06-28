Air Purifier Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on air purifier market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global air purifier market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.

An air purifier is a device that is designed to remove contaminants and pollutants from the air in a room or enclosed space. It works by drawing in air from the room and passing it through various filtration processes, which remove various pollutants, including allergens, dust, mold, bacteria, viruses, smoke, and chemical fumes. It uses a distinct combination of filters, such as HEPA filters and activated carbon filters, to provide comprehensive air cleaning and UV light technology filters to kill germs and bacteria in the air. It is used to keep the air quality high while reducing the spread of harmful substances. It also helps in preventing several air-pollution-caused diseases, including respiratory problems or neurological problems, thus being beneficial for people suffering from allergies and asthma. As a result, it is extensively used across households, corporate and government offices, retail stores, public spaces, and industrial infrastructures.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-purifier-market/requestsample

Global Air Purifier Market Trends:

The increasing awareness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of air pollution on health is driving the global market. Moreover, the increasing number of the masses, suffering from respiratory problems, such as asthma, allergies, and lung diseases is catalyzing the demand for air purifiers worldwide. In response to this, major companies are heavily investing in extensive research and development activities to develop high-efficiency particulate air-based purifiers, which are providing a boost to the market. Additionally, numerous manufacturers are introducing newer product variants with innovative features, including UV light technology, ozone generators, and electrostatic precipitators, which are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides, the expanding vehicle fleet resulting in rising emissions of air pollutants, particularly across developing countries, is augmenting the demand for air purifiers.

Key Players Included in Global Air Purifier Market Research Report:

Atlanta Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH)

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DKILY)

Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)

Panasonic Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930)

Sharp Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHCAY)

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR)

Significant increase in construction activities and rising awareness toward degrading indoor air quality due to synthetic building materials are fostering the demand. The market is further driven by constant advancements in air purification technology coupled with the growing popularity of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices, which have led to the launch of smart air purifiers in the market. Moreover, the governments are focusing on regulating air pollution by introducing several stringent regulations and standards for indoor air quality, impacting the market favorably. Furthermore, the easy product availability via online and offline organized distributed channels and the advent of home delivery models are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the development of aggressive marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, are also influencing the market.

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying:https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2194&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Size:

Small Units

Large Units

HVAC Units

Breakup by Filter Technology:

Activated Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitators

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Ion and Ozone Generators

Other

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Air Purifier Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Air Purifier Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also, Read Latest Market Research Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lubricant-additives-market-share-global-size-report-2023-28-2023-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/carbon-black-market-outlook-share-size-report-2023-28-2023-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/skin-care-products-market-share-growth-trends-2023-2028-2023-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/air-purifier-market-share-size-analysis-report-2023-2028-2023-06-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cement-market-share-price-size-forecast-report-2023-28-2023-06-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800