Air Quality Monitoring Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Air Quality Monitoring Industry:

Air quality monitoring refers to the process of measuring and assessing the composition and pollution levels of the air in a specific location or region. It encompasses the collection of data on various air pollutants, including particulate matter (PM), gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other harmful substances that can affect human health and the environment. It also involves the utilization of remote sensing techniques, such as satellite-based monitoring or aerial monitoring, using drones to provide valuable information on air quality over large areas. It is conducted via several methods, including fixed monitoring stations, mobile monitoring, and personal monitoring. It helps in identifying the sources and levels of air pollution, tracking trends over time, and evaluating the effectiveness of pollution control measures.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Industry Demand:

At present, the increasing utilization of air quality monitoring devices to inform individuals about local air quality conditions and encourage them to take necessary precautions to protect their health represents one of the crucial factors impelling market growth. Besides this, the rising levels of air pollution caused by deforestation, excessive burning of fossil fuels, and emissions from industries and automobiles are contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing awareness about the negative effects of air pollution on the environment and human health is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the rising implementation of stringent regulations and standards by governing agencies of various countries to combat the effects of air pollution is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing construction of smart cities around the world is bolstering the growth of the market.

Top Air Quality Monitoring Companies:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Teledyne Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

3M

HORIBA Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Aeroqual Limited

TSI Incorporated

Testo India Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation

Tisch Environmental Inc.

Investis Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

Indoor Monitors

Outdoor Monitors

Wearable Monitors

Breakup by Pollutant:

Chemical Pollutant

Physical Pollutant

Biological Pollutant

Breakup by Sampling Method:

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Breakup by End-User:

Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

