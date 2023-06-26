Air Traffic Management Market Demand, Industry Scope, Growth Overview, Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Traffic Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global air traffic management market size reached US$ 15.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028. Air traffic management refers to a service that ensures the safe, efficient, and orderly flow of aircraft within an airport’s airspace and on the ground. It encompasses air traffic control (ATC), air traffic flow management, airspace management, and aeronautical information management. Air traffic management systems enable controllers to handle aircraft movements, coordinate arrivals and departures, manage ground traffic, and ensure overall safety and efficiency. These systems are essential for avoiding collisions, expediting traffic, providing information and other support to pilots, and preventing airspace congestion.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-traffic-management-market/requestsample

Global Air Traffic Management Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the steadfast increase in air traffic due to the bolstering growth of the aviation industry, which necessitates advanced and efficient Air traffic management systems to ensure safety and efficiency. In addition to this, the rising government investments in modernizing air traffic infrastructure and deployment of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and urban air mobility solutions are contributing to the market’s growth. Moreover, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability in the aviation industry is impelling the need for efficient Air traffic management systems that can reduce fuel consumption and emissions by optimizing flight paths. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in the industry, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enable more accurate and real-time decision-making, are presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4656&flag=C



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Adacel Technologies Limited

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation

Airbus SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Leidos, Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group.

Breakup by Domain:

Air Traffic Control

Air Traffic Flow Management

Aeronautical Information Management

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Application:

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation

Breakup by End User:

Commercial

Military

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Research Reports:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800