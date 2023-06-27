Aircraft Seating Market 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aircraft Seating Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global aircraft seating market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

Aircraft Seating Market Outlook:

Aircraft seating refers to a specialized product designed to accommodate passengers and crew members in an aircraft. It is crafted with a keen focus on comfort, safety, and optimal space utilization. Aircraft seating is widely used in economy class, business, and first-class cabins, to provide different levels of comfort and features. It is a safe and highly durable product that aids in enhancing the passenger’s overall flight experience and ensures safety during potential turbulence, emergency landings, and other critical situations. It is also equipped with innovative features, such as in-flight entertainment systems, power outlets, and personal space, which makes flight more comfortable and enjoyable for travelers.

Global Market Trends:

The significant growth in the aviation industry, coupled with increasing air travel, is propelling the market growth. Along with this, the ongoing efforts by airlines across the globe to enhance passenger comfort and experience, which has led to the upgrading of seating arrangements in existing aircraft, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of new lightweight materials in seat manufacturing, aimed at reducing the weight of the aircraft to improve fuel efficiency, is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the development of premium economy seats, which provides more comfort than standard economy seating without the steep prices associated with the business class, is providing a thrust to market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness about passenger health and the consequent demand for ergonomic seating is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing emphasis on in-flight entertainment, integration of advanced digital technologies, and the growing focus on passenger safety and comfort, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Acro Aircraft Seating

Adient Public Limited Company

Airbus SE

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors SPA

Geven SPA

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering

Jamco Corporation

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Recaro Holding GmbH

Safran Aircraft Engines

Thompson Aero Seating Limited

United Technologies Corporation

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Others

Market Breakup by Seating Class Type:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Market Breakup by Seat Type:

9g

16g

Market Breakup by Fit Type:

Retro Fit

Line Fit

Market Breakup by Component Type:

Seat Actuators

Foams and Fittings

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Sector:

OEM

Aftermarket

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO)

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

