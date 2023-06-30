Airport Information Systems Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global airport information systems market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global airport information systems market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Airport information systems represent various technological solutions that are used for displaying flight information to passengers at airports. They include the operation control center (AOCC) and the departure control system (DCS). These airport information systems monitor flight dispatch, cargo handling, maintenance management, crew management, and passenger check-in and boarding. They facilitate the hassle-free movement of passengers and luggage, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce the operating costs of airports. Consequently, airport information systems are extensively utilized across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding aviation industry and the inflating investments to improve the existing infrastructure at the airports are among the key factors driving the airport information systems market. In addition to this, the increasing integration of these systems with numerous advanced technologies, including near-field communications, geolocation, video analytics, thermal sensors, and 3D face recognition at airport terminals across countries to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience of the passengers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the growing air traffic and the escalating need for real-time data for passengers are further stimulating the global market.

Apart from this, the elevating adoption of innovative baggage handling systems, such as the introduction of baggage tag devices by several airlines that are attached to the luggage for assisting in tracking and handling operations at the airport, is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward self-service and automated processes and the rising expenditure on information technology or IT spending for airport operational improvements are projected to propel the airport information systems market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Airport Information Systems

Amadeus IT Group

CGI Inc.

Damarel Systems International Limited

Exelis Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ikusi

Indra Sistemas

Inform GmbH

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

RESA

Rockwell Collins

Siemens AG

SITA

TAV Technologies

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Terminal Side

Air Side

Breakup by System:

Airport Operation Control Center

Departure Control System

Breakup by Airport:

Class A Airports

Class B Airports

Class C Airports

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Passenger Systems

Non Passenger Systems

Breakup by Cost:

Operating Cost

Procurement Cost

Integration Cost

Breakup by Application:

Finance & Operations

Maintenance

Ground Handling

Security

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

