Airport Information Systems Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global airport information systems market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Airport Information Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global airport information systems market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Airport information systems represent various technological solutions that are used for displaying flight information to passengers at airports. They include the operation control center (AOCC) and the departure control system (DCS). These airport information systems monitor flight dispatch, cargo handling, maintenance management, crew management, and passenger check-in and boarding. They facilitate the hassle-free movement of passengers and luggage, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce the operating costs of airports. Consequently, airport information systems are extensively utilized across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/airport-information-systems-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding aviation industry and the inflating investments to improve the existing infrastructure at the airports are among the key factors driving the airport information systems market. In addition to this, the increasing integration of these systems with numerous advanced technologies, including near-field communications, geolocation, video analytics, thermal sensors, and 3D face recognition at airport terminals across countries to streamline operations and enhance the overall experience of the passengers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the growing air traffic and the escalating need for real-time data for passengers are further stimulating the global market.
Apart from this, the elevating adoption of innovative baggage handling systems, such as the introduction of baggage tag devices by several airlines that are attached to the luggage for assisting in tracking and handling operations at the airport, is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the shifting preferences toward self-service and automated processes and the rising expenditure on information technology or IT spending for airport operational improvements are projected to propel the airport information systems market over the forecasted period.
Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2054&flag=C
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Airport Information Systems
- Amadeus IT Group
- CGI Inc.
- Damarel Systems International Limited
- Exelis Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Ikusi
- Indra Sistemas
- Inform GmbH
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- RESA
- Rockwell Collins
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- TAV Technologies
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Terminal Side
- Air Side
Breakup by System:
- Airport Operation Control Center
- Departure Control System
Breakup by Airport:
- Class A Airports
- Class B Airports
- Class C Airports
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Passenger Systems
- Non Passenger Systems
Breakup by Cost:
- Operating Cost
- Procurement Cost
- Integration Cost
Breakup by Application:
- Finance & Operations
- Maintenance
- Ground Handling
- Security
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800