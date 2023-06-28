Alpha-Cyclodextrin Prices, Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Alpha-Cyclodextrin (α-CDs) (C36H60O30) is a cycloamylose made up of 6 alpha-(1->4) attached to D-glucopyranose units. It is a cyclic oligosaccharides including six 1,4-linked d-glucose. It’s made through the process of enzymatic conversion with the help of starch and its derivates.

Request for Real-Time Alpha-Cyclodextrin Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/alpha-cyclodextrin-price-trends/pricerequest

It has great properties such as being soluble in water, thermal stability, emulsifying and stabilising abilities and also stability in alkaline and acid solutions. It has no taste or odour and can remove unwanted compounds.

Key Details About the Alpha-Cyclodextrin Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Alpha-Cyclodextrin price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Alpha-Cyclodextrin Price chart, including India Alpha-Cyclodextrin price, USA Alpha-Cyclodextrin price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Alpha-Cyclodextrin Price Trend:

Alpha-Cyclodextrin is a soluble fibre which acts as a key ingredient in many food products such as bread rolls, reduced-fat spreads, juices and crackers. In food-related applications, it works like a fibre supplement and for stabilising vitamins, flavours, colours and fatty acids. Other various applications of the product in the food sector include its use in over-the-counter food supplements, for stabilising oil-in-water emulsions, concealing smells and undesirable flavours, controlling the dispersibility and solubility of un-mixable liquids, as well as protecting compounds from heat, light, and oxidation. Also, it is present in many products, such as mayonnaise, batter cakes, sponge cakes, and icings, as a substitute for emulsifiers in gluten- and egg-free bakery products, which in turn boosts sales in the sector.

Key Players:

Wacker Chemie AG

Fengchen Group

News & Recent Development

27 January 2023- In the latest study, it was revealed that people who consumed α-cyclodextrin for a long time could boost their sports endurance.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Jolie Alexa

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA