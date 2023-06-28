Aluminium chloride Prices, Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Aluminium chloride or aluminium trichloride (AlCl3) is an aluminium and chlorine compound. It looks white in appearance but may appear yellow because of the contaminants present in it.

It is pungent in odour. It can be toxic upon ingestion and can lead to corrosion in the tissue. Its respective melting and boiling points are 192.6°C (anhydrous) and 100°C (hexahydrate, dec.), and 180°C. It’s non-explosive, non-flammable and anhydrous by nature.

Industrial Uses Impacting Aluminium chloride Price Trend:

The demand for Aluminium chloride is propelling northward owing to its application in metal production. In the chemical industry, it finds use in the making of Lewis acid and for Friedel-Crafts reactions, where it works as a catalyst. It is also employed for polymerization and isomerization reactions of hydrocarbons; to make anthraquinone, as well as over-the-counter antiperspirants that serve as an antihemorrhagic agent. In the production of cleaning products, it is used for producing ethylbenzene and dodecylbenzene that are added to detergents. Other products that are made using the product include rubber, paints, lubricants and wood preservatives. Also, it has extensive usage in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, which in turn furthers the industry’s development.

Key Players:

GFS Chemicals

Gulbrandsen

Cellmark AB

Skyhawk Chemicals

Southern Ionics

Tokyo Kasei Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Kemira kemi AB

GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

