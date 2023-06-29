Amino Acids 2023, Growth Rate, Share and Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global amino acids market size reached 10.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 14.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2023-2028.

Amino Acids Market Overview:

Amino acids are organic elements that serve as the building components of proteins and are essential for various biological processes in living organisms. They comprise an amino group (-NH2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), and a side chain (R group), all attached to a central carbon atom. They include twenty standard varieties commonly found in proteins, each with a unique side chain that confers distinct chemical properties. They play an important role in protein synthesis, as they are joined together through peptide bonds to form polypeptide chains, which then fold into functional proteins. They also participate in a wide range of biological functions, including enzyme catalysis, cell signaling, nutrient transport, and DNA replication. Furthermore, amino acids are obtained through dietary sources or synthesized within the body.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/amino-acid-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Global Amino Acids Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for amino acids as they contribute to the overall health and functioning of living organisms represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising consumption of protein-rich diets to prevent the occurrence of various chronic diseases, including arthritis, diabetes, thyroiditis, and cardiovascular complications, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for amino acid supplements among athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and gym goers to maintain overall health and wellness is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of nutraceuticals due to rising health consciousness among individuals is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of high-quality animal feed with balanced amino acid profiles to improve health conditions in livestock is bolstering the growth of the market.

Top Companies in Amino Acids Industry:

Amino Inc.

Ajinomoto Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=273&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

Plant Based

Animal Based

Breakup by Application:

Food

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800