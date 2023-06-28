Animal Health Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global animal health market size reached US$ 36.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 45.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.36% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global animal health market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Animal health involves taking care of animals with the proper use of medicated feeds, drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic products. It involves preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases and injuries and maintaining proper nutrition, housing, and environmental conditions. It also encompasses several aspects, including population management, genetic selection, and biosecurity measures to protect against the introduction and spread of infectious diseases. It is essential for the efficient use of natural resources, conserving wildlife populations and ecosystems, high productivity of proteins, sustainable agriculture, and food production, increasing consumer trust and food security in livestock, and protection of farmers and consumers from food-borne pathogens.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Animal Health Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, such as animal flu, tick infestation, and Lyme disease, is driving the global market. Coupled with increasing awareness about preventive measures and the growing availability of treatment options are catalyzing the market across the globe. In line with this, numerous leading players are heavily investing in extensive research and development (R&D) to develop innovative medicines and products for food production and companion animals, providing a boost to the demand. Moreover, the advent of innovative technologies for the detection and monitoring of various animal diseases is acting as another growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by other factors, such as the rising consumption of animal-based foods, the expansion of veterinary hospitals, and emerging online pharmacies.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bayer

Elanco

Merck

Merial

Zoetis Inc.

Biogenesis Bago

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva Sante Animale

Heska

Neogen

Novartis

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Animal Type:

Commercial Animals

Companion Animals

Breakup by Product Type:

Pharmaceuticals

Biologicals

Medicinal Feed Additives

Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

