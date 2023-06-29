Animal Wound Care Market Size to Reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2028

Industry Overview of Animal Wound Care Market

Animal wound care refers to medical assistance that is given to animals at the site of injury to maintain their stability. It usually comprises numerous solutions, such as stopping the bleeding, removing any foreign objects with tweezers, cleaning, disinfecting, covering the wound with a bandage, etc. Some of the common animal wound care products generally include sutures, staplers, tissue adhesives, sealants, advanced wound dressings, foam dressings, hydrogel dressings, antibacterial ointments, spray bottles, etc. These products wash away both visible and microscopic debris, reduce the risk of infection among animals, ensure proper healing of the affected areas, etc. As a result, animal wound care items find extensive applications in veterinary hospitals and clinics across the globe.

How Big Is the Animal Wound Care Market?

The global animal wound care market size reached US$ 1.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Request a free sample of report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-wound-care-market/requestsample

Animal Wound Care Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of pets by individuals for relieving anxiety and reducing the effects of social isolation and the escalating demand for veterinary surgeries to ensure proper treatment of various ailments of pets are primarily driving the animal wound care market. Additionally, the rising number of veterinary visits to cure and diagnose infections among animals for improving their health and preventing diseases that are transferable is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, continuous improvements in the production of livestock wound care products and the launch of favorable initiatives by government bodies across several countries aimed at supporting enhanced care and treatment of animals are further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of numerous pet insurance plans is expected to propel the animal wound care market over the forecasted period.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, animal type and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Surgical Sutures and Stapler Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glue

Advanced Advanced Wound Dressings Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Film Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Others

Traditional Tapes Dressings Bandages Absorbents Others

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion

Livestock

Breakup by End User:

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The key regions covered in the market report are North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

If you want the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Advancis Veterinary Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Innovacyn Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Jørgen Kruuse A/S (Covetrus Inc.), Medtronic plc, Milliken & Company, NEOGEN Corporation, PrimaVet Inc., Vernacare and Virbac.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5545&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800