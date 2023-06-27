Anti Drone Market Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Anti Drone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on anti drone market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global anti drone market size reached US$ 1,241 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,747 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2023-2028.

What are anti-drone?

An anti-drone system, also known as a counter-UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) system, is a set of technologies and strategies specifically engineered to detect, intercept, and neutralize or diminish threats posed by hostile or unwanted drones. These systems are designed with a blend of radar capabilities, infrared cameras, and jamming techniques to track and take down drones that may pose a security risk or infringe on privacy. Anti-drone systems are used across a range of settings, from sensitive military zones to civilian areas like airports, prisons, stadiums, and other critical infrastructures. With drones becoming more accessible and increasingly sophisticated, the potential for misuse in areas such as espionage, unauthorized surveillance, disruption of public events, or even acts of terrorism is growing. As a result, the need for countermeasures such as anti-drone systems to ensure security and privacy has become paramount, forming an evolving market globally.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the anti-drone industry?

The rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and the growing threats associated with unmanned aerial vehicles in the civil and defense sectors majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the increasing adoption of anti-drone systems for airspace security in military bases, airports, and other critical infrastructures to protect against potential drone attacks and threats is significantly supporting the market. In addition, advancements in technology are leading to the development of more sophisticated and efficient anti-drone systems, catering to diverse applications and needs, thus fueling the market. Alongside this, growing legislative support and initiatives by governments worldwide to enhance security levels and control drone operations for safeguarding national security are also contributing to the expansion of the anti-drone market. Furthermore, the continuous investment in research and development by key market players to innovate and introduce effective and cost-efficient products is creating a positive market outlook. Also, the increasing awareness and understanding of the potential threats posed by unregulated drone usage and the benefits of anti-drone systems are influencing the market positively.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

Dedrone GmbH

DeTect Inc.

Drone Major Limited

DroneShield Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Saab AB

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Anti Drone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mitigation type, defense type and end use industry.

Breakup by Mitigation Type:

Destructive System

Non-destructive System

Breakup by Defense Type:

Drone Detection and Disruption Systems

Drone Detection Systems

Breakup by End Use:

Military and Defense

Commercial

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

