Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook, Industry Growth and Research Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global antibody drug conjugates market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.35% during 2023-2028.

What are Antibody Drug Conjugates ? :

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are innovative biopharmaceuticals designed to deliver potent cytotoxic drugs directly to cancer cells while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. They consist of three key components: a monoclonal antibody, a cytotoxic drug payload, and a linker that connects them. The monoclonal antibody targets specific antigens expressed on cancer cells, allowing for precise targeting and binding. Once bound, ADCs are internalized, and the cytotoxic drug payload is released, exerting its potent anti-cancer effects. In recent years, ADCs are gaining popularity as a promising approach in the field of oncology, offering a more targeted and effective treatment option for various types of cancer.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

ADC Therapeutics SA

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Celldex Therapeutics Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

ImmunoGen Inc

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi S.A

Seagen Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry ? :

The global antibody drug conjugates market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for more effective and targeted treatment options owing to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide. ADCs are showing significant therapeutic potential in treating cancers that are challenging to address with conventional therapies, and their ability to deliver potent cytotoxic drugs directly to cancer cells without affecting healthy tissues aids in improving patient outcomes and reducing side effects. Moreover, the development of novel monoclonal antibodies with high specificity and affinity for cancer cell antigens due to advancements in biotechnology and the field of antibody engineering has expanded the range of targetable cancers.

Additionally, the optimization of linker technologies and cytotoxic drug payloads has improved the stability, selectivity, and efficacy of ADCs, accelerating their adoption in clinical practice. Besides this, extensive investments in research and development (R&D) activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms that recognize the potential of ADCs as a transformative therapy for cancer treatment have catalyzed market growth. In line with this, increasing collaborations and partnerships between companies across the drug development value chain have propelled market growth.

Furthermore, faster regulatory approvals for ADC-based therapies and the rapid expansion of indications for existing ADCs are augmenting the market growth. Other factors, including advancements in ADC technologies, the development of innovative therapies to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients, and the emerging trend of personalized medicine, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Breakup by Component:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Linker

Cytotoxic Agent

Others

Breakup by Target:

Antibody-Protein Toxin Conjugates

Antibody-Chelated Radionuclide Conjugates

Antibody-Small-Molecule Drug Conjugates

Antibody-Enzyme Conjugates

Breakup by Application:

Lymphoma

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Specialized Cancer Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

