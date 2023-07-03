Antistatic Agents Market 2023 | Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Antistatic Agents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global antistatic agents market size reached US$ 486.7 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 694.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.

Antistatic agents are chemical compounds that are added to materials to reduce or eliminate static electric charge. They are environment friendly, biodegradable, free of sodium and potassium, and do not pose any environmental risks. They assist in preventing product damage, improving safety, and reducing manufacturing costs. Besides this, they aid in reducing attraction, cohesion, and adhesive properties in a polymer. They make the material conductive either by increasing the conductivity of the material or by absorbing moisture from the surrounding. As a result, antistatic agents are widely employed in the packaging, automotive, electronics, and textiles industries across the globe.

Antistatic Agents Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising demand for antistatic agents in electronic components, as they prevent sparks and safeguard from electrostatic dissipation, represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of antistatic agents in the automotive industry to produce various interior and exterior body parts of automobiles is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of antistatic agents in the textile industry to remove the static charge in textiles and improve antistatic properties is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, key players are introducing static-reducing functional plastic compounds that are used in drug delivery devices and enable increased dose reliability.

Antistatic Agents Market Report 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market based on form, product, polymer type and end use industry.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powder

Pellets

Microbeads

Breakup by Product:

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Glycerol Monostearate

Diethanolamides

Others

Breakup by Polymer Type:

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Packaging

Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

