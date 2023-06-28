Application Delivery Controller Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Application Delivery Controller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global application delivery controller market growth, share, size and trends forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the application delivery controller market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 5.3 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 8.67% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is application delivery controller?

Application delivery controller (ADC) refers to the software that manages and optimizes the data flow between client connections and web or enterprise applications. It comprises hardware and virtual appliances, and software-only load balancers. It is reliable and fast and involves cloud and mobile access to perform the work. It offers application acceleration, load balancing, caching, compression, traffic shaping, content switching, multiplexing, and application security. It assists in optimizing the performance, resiliency, and security of applications delivered online. As a result, it is widely employed in the IT and telecommunication, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the application delivery controller industry?

At present, the rising demand for ADC to maintain uninterrupted communication channels among various business operations represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for ADC in the IT and telecommunication industry to manage access and a load of numerous applications is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of ADC in cloud networking, as it assists in controlling network errors, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for ADC to reduce security threats, such as structured query language (SQL) injection, data from overruns, cookie poisoning, and cross-site scripting, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ADC to optimize performance over mobile networks is strengthening the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Hardware Based ADC

Software Based ADC

Breakup by Component:

Products

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

A10 Networks Inc.

Array Networks Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Radware Corporation, etc.

