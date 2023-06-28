Application Delivery Controller Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Application Delivery Controller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global application delivery controller market growth, share, size and trends forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the application delivery controller market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|US$ 3.2 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2028
|US$ 5.3 Billion
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 8.67%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What is application delivery controller?
Application delivery controller (ADC) refers to the software that manages and optimizes the data flow between client connections and web or enterprise applications. It comprises hardware and virtual appliances, and software-only load balancers. It is reliable and fast and involves cloud and mobile access to perform the work. It offers application acceleration, load balancing, caching, compression, traffic shaping, content switching, multiplexing, and application security. It assists in optimizing the performance, resiliency, and security of applications delivered online. As a result, it is widely employed in the IT and telecommunication, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries across the globe.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/application-delivery-controller-market/requestsample
What are the growth prospects and trends in the application delivery controller industry?
At present, the rising demand for ADC to maintain uninterrupted communication channels among various business operations represents one of the key factors contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for ADC in the IT and telecommunication industry to manage access and a load of numerous applications is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of ADC in cloud networking, as it assists in controlling network errors, is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the rising demand for ADC to reduce security threats, such as structured query language (SQL) injection, data from overruns, cookie poisoning, and cross-site scripting, is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for ADC to optimize performance over mobile networks is strengthening the growth of the market.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Type:
- Hardware Based ADC
- Software Based ADC
Breakup by Component:
- Products
- Services
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Government and Public Sector
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
- A10 Networks Inc.
- Array Networks Inc.
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Cloudflare Inc.
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- KEMP Technologies Inc.
- Radware Corporation, etc.
Buy full report with complete TOC’s: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1967&method=1
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Contact us:
IMARC Group
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Read More:
Automotive Filters Market Report
Nanofiltration Membranes Market Report
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Report