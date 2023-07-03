Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2023 | Industry Size, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during 2023-2028.

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence processes, such as decision-making and problem-saving, by computer systems. It is cost-effective, improves customer experience, and solves complex problems easily. It comprises expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, deep learning, and computer vision. It relies on cognitive skills, such as learning, reasoning, and self-correction, to acquire data and create instructions for completing a specific task. It offers more accurate predictions, aids in fast data collection, and reduces the time for data-heavy tasks as compared to humans. It lowers the workload by enabling multi-tasking, operates without any break intervals, and facilitates decision-making. AI assists businesses in performing and handling repetitive tasks while minimizing errors. It assesses digital assistance, such as chatbot support, which allows organizations to interact with users without any involvement of human beings. It is used to predict weather conditions, enhance a global positioning system (GPS) for trips and long drives, and provide suggestions and correct spelling errors while typing. It is also employed in cybersecurity, image recognition, speech recognition and natural language processing (NLP), ride-sharing services and self-driving cars, and autopilot technology. At present, there is a rise in the application of AI in the healthcare industry due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart attacks, stroke, and diabetes, around the world.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing utilization of AI in the healthcare industry to research the connection between treatment techniques and patient outcomes represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Besides this, the rising adoption of AI in the healthcare sector for medication management, treatment plans, and drug discovery is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, there is an increase in use of AI in medical practices, such as diagnostic processes, drug development, personalized medicines, and patient monitoring care, across the globe. This, coupled with the growing need to minimize medical expenses and enhance patient care, is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising employment of AI in the healthcare sector to predict diseases quickly and accurately in the early stage based on historical health datasets is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of AI-based virtual assistants to assist e-consultation, track patient health, and send medication alerts is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for AI-based patient flow automation systems and intensive care unit (ICU) capacity creation in healthcare facilities is bolstering the growth of the market.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market based on offering, technology, application and end-user.

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Context-Aware Computing

Natural Language Processing

Others

Breakup by Application:

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Patients

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

