Artificial Turf Market Report 2023: Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis 2028

The latest research study “Artificial Turf Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global artificial turf market size reached US$ 3,379.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4,779.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during 2023-2028.

Artificial turf or synthetic grass is used as a replacement for natural grass. It is made using polymer fibers such as polypropylene, nylon, polyamides, and polythene. Nowadays, artificial turf is extensively utilized in backyards, terraces, lawns, and residential gardens due to its cost-effectiveness, easy-care, durability, and aesthetic appeal.

Artificial Turf Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising sports events and unfavorable climatic conditions for the proper growth of natural grass. Additionally, its water-saving property leads to its extensive application in hotels, restaurants, and airports.

Besides this, the rising expenditure capacities have increased the demand for artificial turf as consumers are becoming more inclined toward attractive lawns and playgrounds in houses. Furthermore, various product variations, such as turfs with antibacterial, water-resistant, and long color holding properties, create a positive market outlook.

Moreover, the extensive investments made by governments of various nations in infrastructure development projects, easy product availability via online platforms, and rapid urbanization are some of the other growth-inducing factors.

Global Artificial Turf Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Act Global, CoCreation Grass Co. Ltd, Condor Group, Dow Inc., ForestGrass Co. Ltd., Global Syn-Turf Inc., Polytan GmbH, Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Company), SIS Group Ltd., SpectraTurf Inc. (Ecore International Inc.), Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett S.A. and Koninklijke TenCate B.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of material, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Material:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyamides

Others

Breakup by Application:

Households

Sports and Leisure

Restaurant and Hotels

Airports and Commercial Offices

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales/B2B

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

